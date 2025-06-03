An overwhelmed Rory McIlroy wins the 2025 Masters in a playoff vs. Justin Rose to become just the sixth golfer in history to win a career Grand Slam. (1:56)

If you want to attend the Masters next year, you're going to need some extra money.

Tournament day ticket prices for the 2026 Masters at Augusta National will increase from $140 to $160.

The hike comes after Augusta National reportedly cracked down on the secondary market for tickets this past April in Augusta, Georgia. Hundreds of attendees were reportedly questioned about the origins of their tickets, and many had their passes canceled.

Per the organization's website, "August National, Inc. is the only authorized source/seller of Masters Tickets. The resale of any Masters Ticket is strictly prohibited. Holders of Tickets acquired from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the Tournament."

The opportunity to buy Masters tickets comes via a lottery system. Applications opened Sunday and can be submitted through June 20, with winners notified in late July.

Competition for the tickets is fierce, with Augusta National allowing only about 40,000 fans on site each day while reports estimate ticket requests in the millions annually.

In 2023, the cost of Masters tickets rose from $115 to $140.