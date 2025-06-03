How to watch 2025 RBC Canadian Open: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario this week for the RBC Canadian Open. Scotland's Robert MacIntyre looks to defend his 2024 title. This year's total purse is $9.8 million, with the winner taking home $1.764 million.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the RBC Canadian Open?

The event runs Thursday, June 5, through Sunday, June 8.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

6:45 a.m. -- Main Feed (First Round)

7:30 a.m. -- Featured Groups (First Round); Featured Holes #4, #7, #11, & #14 (First Round); Marquee Group (First Round)

7:45 a.m. -- Featured Hole #7 (First Round)

3 p.m. -- Featured Hole #14 (First Round); Featured Group 1 (First Round); Featured Group 2 (First Round)

Friday

6:45 a.m. -- Main Feed (Second Round)

7:30 a.m. -- Featured Holes #4, #7, #11, & #14 (Second Round); Featured Groups (Second Round)

7:45 a.m. -- Marquee Group (Second Round)

3 p.m. -- Featured Hole #7 (Second Round); Featured Hole #14 (Second Round); Featured Group 1 (Second Round); Featured Group 2 (Second Round)

Saturday

7:45 a.m. -- Main Feed (Third Round)

8:30 a.m. -- Featured Groups (Third Round); Featured Holes #4, #7, #11, & #14 (Third Round)

8:45 a.m. -- Marquee Group (Third Round)

1 p.m. -- Featured Hole #11 (Third Round); Featured Hole #14 (Third Round); Featured Group 1 (Third Round); Featured Group 2 (Third Round)

Sunday

7:45 a.m. -- Main Feed (Final Round)

8:30 a.m. -- Featured Holes #4, #7, #11, & #14 (Final Round); Featured Groups (Final Round)

8:45 a.m. -- Marquee Group (Final Round)

Which top players will be playing in the event?

In addition to returning champion MacIntyre, fans can expect to see:

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

▪︎ Wyndham Clark

▪︎ Max Homa

▪︎ Justin Rose

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

