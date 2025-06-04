Open Extended Reactions

Phil Mickelson is in the field for next week's U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh, and the six-time major champion acknowledged Wednesday that it might be his last chance to complete the career Grand Slam.

It will be the final year of Mickelson's five-year exemption for capturing the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, where he became the oldest major championship winner.

Mickelson, 54, is a six-time runner-up at the U.S. Open, the only one of the four major championships that he hasn't won. He would become the seventh golfer to achieve the milestone, after Rory McIlroy did it at the Masters in April.

"I haven't thought about it too much," Mickelson said during a news conference at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, the site of this week's LIV Golf League tournament. "There's a high likelihood that it will be, but I haven't really thought about it too much."

Asked if he would participate in open qualifying for future U.S. Opens if he isn't exempt, Mickelson said, "I don't know. I haven't thought that far."

In February, the U.S. Open became the first major to create a direct pathway for LIV Golf players, creating a new exemption that awarded a spot in the field to the leading player in the individual points standings on May 19.

Next year, the top golfer in the final points standings this season will get a spot in the 2026 U.S. Open. The player must be not already exempt and finish in the top three.

The top 60 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are also included in the U.S. Open field. Players don't get OWGR points for their LIV Golf League finishes -- Mickelson is currently ranked 1,162nd in the world.

Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion, has a lifetime exemption to play at Augusta National Golf Club, as well as the PGA Championship, which he won twice. He can play in the Open Championship until he's 60 after collecting a Claret Jug in 2013.

Mickelson turns 55 on June 16.

Mickelson also hinted Wednesday that the end of his playing career in the LIV Golf League might not be too far away. He said he'll keep competing as a playing captain of HyFlyers GC, as long as he's not hurting his team.

"I want this team to succeed," Mickelson said. "I don't want to hold it back. If I'm not an asset, if I'm not helping, if I'm holding it back, then it's time for me to move on and get somebody else in here who is going to really help the team win and succeed. These guys deserve to experience that, and I want them to. As a partner in this team, I want that, as well."

Mickelson is 15th in the individual points standings, the highest position on his team. He finished third in a tournament in Hong Kong and sixth in Miami.

"This year I've played better," Mickelson said. "I feel like I've held it back the last couple years. I had a great offseason. I don't feel I'm holding it back now. If I can continue to play well, help the team succeed, then I want to play. But if not, I'm also realistic and I want the team to succeed more than I want my own personal interest [in] playing."