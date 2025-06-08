Open Extended Reactions

GAINESVILLE, Va. -- Joaquín Niemann of Chile won LIV Golf Virginia on Sunday for his fourth victory in the Saudi-funded tour's first eight events of the season, closing with an 8-under 63 to beat Graeme McDowell and Anirban Lahiri by a stroke.

Niemann broke out of a logjam at the top with birdies on Nos. 14-17 and parred the par-4 18th to finish at 15-under 198 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

The 26-year-old Niemann also won this year in Australia, Singapore and Mexico. He has six career LIV victories after winning twice on the PGA Tour.

McDowell shot 66, and second-round leader Lahiri had a 68.

Bryson DeChambeau, preparing for his U.S. Open title defense at Oakmont, had a 65 to tie for fourth with Phil Mickelson (65) and Bubba Watson (67) at 13 under.

Jon Rahm was 10 under after a 68.

DeChambeau and Lahiri led the Crushers to the team title.