MADISON, Wis. -- European Ryder Cup captains and teammates Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn won the American Family Insurance Championship on Sunday, shooting a 7-under 64 in better-ball play for a four-stroke victory over four teams.

The tournament, hosted by Steve Stricker -- who tied for second with brother-in-law Mario Tiziani -- switched to the team format this year, giving the PGA Tour Champions its only team event.

Clarke and Bjorn finished at 32-under 181 at TPC Wisconsin. They opened with a better-ball 59 and shot a 58 on Saturday in a scramble round.

The 56-year-old Clarke, from Northern Ireland, won for the fifth time on the 59-and-over tour. The 54-year-old Bjorn, from Denmark, won his first Champions title.

Striker and Tiziani closed with a 65 to match the teams of Alex Cejka-Soren Kjeldsen (59), Doug Barron-Dicky Pride (69) and Steve Flesch-Paul Goydos (64) at 28 under.

Bernhard Langer and Steven Alker were another stroke back after a 63. Ernie Els, the winner last year in individual play, teamed with Tim Herron for a 66 that left them 26 under.