PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will step down at the end of his contract in 2026 and will transition his day-to-day responsibilities of running the circuit to new CEO Brian Rolapp, the tour said in a statement Tuesday.

In a news release, the PGA Tour said Monahan would focus on his role as a member of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Enterprises boards during the rest of his tenure.

"A year ago, I informed our Boards that upon completing a decade as commissioner, I would step down from my role at the end of 2026," Monahan said in a statement. "Since then, we've worked together to identify a leader who can build on our momentum and develop a process that ensures a smooth transition. We've found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I'm excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA Tour."

The tour announced Rolapp's hiring Tuesday. Last week, ESPN reported that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to team executives and presidents informing them of Rolapp's departure.

Rolapp will serve as the CEO of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Enterprises, the circuit's for-profit entity. The tour said its management team will report to Rolapp, while he will report to the board of directors of both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Enterprises.

Jay Monahan took over as PGA Tour commissioner in 2017 and will step down at the end of his contract in 2026. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The tour said Rolapp will begin his new role later this summer.

"I'm honored to join the PGA Tour at such a pivotal time," Rolapp said in a statement. "The PGA Tour represents the highest level of competition, integrity and global opportunity in the game of golf, and I believe deeply in the tour's mission and its potential to grow even stronger. I'm ready to get to work -- alongside our players, partners and leadership team -- to build lasting value and deliver an even more dynamic future for the sport and our fans."

Rolapp previously worked as the NFL's chief media and business officer and was the lead architect of the league's media and business playbook during a time when the league's growth exploded.

"Brian is the perfect choice for the next chapter of the PGA TOUR," Monahan added. "His arrival strengthens our leadership team and reflects our shared commitment to the tour's continued evolution. With Brian's expertise and vision, and the trust we've established with our players and fans, I'm more confident than ever in the future we're building."

Among other roles, Rolapp oversaw the NFL's broadcast and digital rights, NFL Network, NFL Films, sponsorships, consumer products and the league's private investment entity, the PGA Tour said. Under Rolapp's leadership, the NFL secured media deals with ESPN/ABC, Amazon, CBS, Fox, NBC, Netflix and YouTube, which reportedly earn the league more than $10 billion per season.

"Brian's appointment is a win for players and fans," PGA Tour director Tiger Woods said in a statement. "He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL. I'm excited about what's ahead -- and confident that with Brian's leadership, we'll continue to grow the tour in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport."

The PGA Tour has been searching for a CEO since December; NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps, TaylorMade Golf CEO David Abeles and others were also linked to the position.

Monahan replaced Tim Finchem as PGA Tour commissioner in January 2017, becoming the fourth to fill that role. He was heavily criticized by the tour's golfers and others when the circuit secretly reached a framework agreement in June 2023 to form an alliance with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour.

The PIF has financed the rival LIV Golf League the past four years. It lured away several PGA Tour stars, including past major champions Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm, with guaranteed contracts worth more than $100 million.

The sides have been attempting to negotiate a deal since the framework agreement expired at the end of 2023; they last met at the White House in February.

Monahan helped the tour reach a potential $3 billion deal with Strategic Sports Group, a consortium of billionaire sports team owners, to invest in the circuit's for-profit entity, PGA Tour Enterprises.

"Commissioner Monahan is an incredible leader, and it has been a pleasure getting to know him throughout the interview process," Rolapp said in a statement. "I greatly appreciate his commitment to making me successful in the role and look forward to working with him in partnership throughout this transition."