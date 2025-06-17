How to watch 2025 PGA Travelers Championship on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour heads to the Northeast this week for the Travelers Championship, New England's only annual signature event. A field of 156 players will tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, with 700 FedEx Cup points and a total purse of $20 million up for grabs, including $3.6 million going to the winner.

Defending event champion Scottie Scheffler edged Tom Kim on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff last season. Keegan Bradley shot a tournament-record 257 (62-63-64-68) en route to his victory in 2023.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Travelers Championship?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

First-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

Friday

Second-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

Saturday

Third-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

Sunday

Fourth-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Justin Thomas

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

