          How to watch 2025 PGA Travelers Championship on ESPN+

          Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Travelers Championship. James Gilbert/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jun 17, 2025, 07:55 PM

          The PGA Tour heads to the Northeast this week for the Travelers Championship, New England's only annual signature event. A field of 156 players will tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, with 700 FedEx Cup points and a total purse of $20 million up for grabs, including $3.6 million going to the winner.

          Defending event champion Scottie Scheffler edged Tom Kim on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff last season. Keegan Bradley shot a tournament-record 257 (62-63-64-68) en route to his victory in 2023.

          Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

          When is the Travelers Championship?

          It runs Thursday to Sunday.

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Thursday

          First-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

          Friday

          Second-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

          Saturday

          Third-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

          Sunday

          Fourth-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

          Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

          Which top players will be playing in the event?

          ▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

          ▪︎ Rory McIlroy

          ▪︎ Xander Schauffele

          ▪︎ Collin Morikawa

          ▪︎ Justin Thomas

          How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules, rankings and more.