How to watch 2025 PGA Travelers Championship on ESPN+

The PGA Tour heads to the Northeast this week for the Travelers Championship, New England's only annual signature event. A field of 156 players will tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, with 700 FedEx Cup points and a total purse of $20 million up for grabs, including $3.6 million going to the winner.
Defending event champion Scottie Scheffler edged Tom Kim on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff last season. Keegan Bradley shot a tournament-record 257 (62-63-64-68) en route to his victory in 2023.
Here are key facts about the 2025 event:
When is the Travelers Championship?
It runs Thursday to Sunday.
How can fans watch?
Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.
What is the schedule?
*All times Eastern
Thursday
First-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.
Friday
Second-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.
Saturday
Third-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.
Sunday
Fourth-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.
Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.
Which top players will be playing in the event?
▪︎ Scottie Scheffler
▪︎ Rory McIlroy
How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules, rankings and more.