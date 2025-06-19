Open Extended Reactions

WICHITA, Kan. -- Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium shot an 11-under 59 on Thursday in the Wichita Open for the 14 sub-60 round in Korn Ferry Tour history.

Dumont de Chassart had 12 birdies and a bogey in the morning round at storm-damaged Crestview Country Club, with players allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairways because of wet conditions.

"Honestly, with all the rain and storms that they got, I thought the course was in really good shape," Dumont de Chassart said. "Greens were rolling nice. You still got some bounces on the green, which is pretty impressive with all the rain they got. It was ideal, right, 80 degrees, about to be 95 the next two days. Probably blowing about 10 miles per hour max. It was a good day to shoot 59 that's for sure."

The 25-year-old former Illinois player broke the course record of 60 set by Justin Suh in the 2022 final round and matched by Alejandro Tosti in the 2023 final round.

Cristobal del Solar set the Korn Ferry Tour record last year with a 13-under 57 in the Astara Golf Championship. Frankie Capan III and Stephan Jaeger have shot 58 on the tour.

Dumont de Chassart began play on No. 10, and birdied the first three holes. He birdied No. 14, bogeyed the 15th and birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to get to 5 under. On the front nine, he birdied the first five holes and hit a 6-iron close on the eighth for his final birdie.

"Played really well down the stretch," Dumont de Chassart said. "Missed a shorty on 7, but that's what's cool about golf, you feel nervous even on 4-footers, right? So I'm glad I bounced back and hit a really, really good 6-iron on 17, hole 8, to set up an easy birdie."