Scottie Scheffler's fantastic shot from the fairway sets up this eagle on Hole 13, which he duly makes in a tie for the lead at the Travelers Championship. (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

CROMWELL, Conn. -- Scottie Scheffler birdied four of his first six holes Thursday en route to an 8-under 62, sharing the lead with Austin Eckroat at the Travelers Championship.

After shooting a 30 on the front nine, Scheffler faced a 236-yard approach on the par-5 13th, and his 3-iron over a pond to a pin on the right settled 10 feet away. He made the eagle putt.

"That 3-iron I hit in there was really nice," Scheffler said. "It was pretty much exactly what I was trying to do. It was kind of one where I had to hit it really solid in order to get it there with the water short, and I just did pretty much exactly what I wanted to, and it felt nice."

It was his lowest score in 19 rounds at the TPC River Highlands.

Rory McIlroy had a bogey-free 64 and is tied with Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark. Cameron Young, who was in the mix late Sunday at the U.S. Open at Oakmont, was another shot back after starting his round with a three-putt from 25 feet for a double bogey.

"I managed to get around Oakmont for four days with no doubles and I made it zero holes here," said Young, who followed with eight birdies. "Typically, that's not kind of what you expect around here."

Young's caddie had stomach virus, and Young turned the bag over to his father, Dave Young, who recently retired as the longtime pro at Sleepy Hollow.

Eckroat, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, played the last six holes in 5-under par, starting with a 35-foot eagle putt on No. 13. He has struggled this year with two top-20 finishes and eight missed cuts.

"I wasn't fearing the left ball today, which is huge, and then whenever you're feeling comfortable with other things, other things start to fall in line," Eckroat said. "Felt great over the putter, and just a really solid day, and I felt confident, which it was nice to feel that this season. It's been a while."

U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun felt the fatigue, and the heat didn't help the cause. Playing alongside Scheffler, he was hanging in there until it took him two chips and two putts to cover 40 feet for a double bogey on No. 12, and a bogey-bogey finish for a 73.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.