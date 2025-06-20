Si Woo Kim of South Korea withdrew from the Travelers Championship in the second round Friday due to a back injury.

Kim, who shot a 1-over 71 in the first round, joined Jordan Spieth and Brian Campbell in making early departures from the tournament in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Kim was 8 over for the tournament when he withdrew Friday after posting three bogeys and two double bogeys through 12 holes.

Spieth headed for the clubhouse 12 holes into his opening round Thursday due to a neck/upper back injury. Campbell withdrew before the start of the first round with a shoulder injury.

Kim, 29, has five career wins, four on the PGA Tour, and is 61st in the Official World Golf Ranking. He finished tied for eighth at the PGA Championship last month at Quail Hollow.

The Travelers is the final of eight signature events in 2025, featuring a $20 million purse.