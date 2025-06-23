Open Extended Reactions

Two years ago, Keegan Bradley was devastated when then-U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson left him off the 2023 team in favor of Justin Thomas as a captain's pick.

In 2024, Bradley, now 39, was chosen by the PGA of America to lead the U.S. team for the 2025 matches at Bethpage Black in New York -- the youngest American captain since Arnold Palmer was a playing captain in 1963.

But will Bradley be a playing captain like Palmer? That's a decision only he can make.

After winning the Travelers Championship on Sunday, Bradley has moved to No. 9 in the Ryder Cup standings and a career-best No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking. His two PGA Tour wins in the past year are more than any American except Scottie Scheffler.

"This changes the story a little bit," Bradley said Sunday about his Ryder Cup role. "I never would have thought about playing if I hadn't won. This definitely opens the door to play. I don't know if I'm going to do it or not, but I certainly have to take a pretty hard look at what's best for the team."

The top six players in the points standings after the BMW Championship on Aug. 17 will automatically make the team; Bradley will also make six captain's choices. Scheffler, the world No. 1, is followed by two-time major winner Xander Schauffele and U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun are the clear top three at this point, with Russell Hensley, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas rounding out the current top six.

Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Bradley, Harris English, Maverick McNealy and Brian Harman are the next six in the points race through Sunday.

Bradley, who is from New England and played college golf at St. John's, last played in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland in 2014. He made his Ryder Cup debut at Medinah in 2012.

The thought of actually playing at Bethpage Black in September hadn't really crossed his mind earlier this season, but as his game has surged, he said it's not out of the realm of possibility.

"I never really planned on playing. I really wanted to just be the captain," Bradley said prior to the Travelers last week. "I really felt strongly about that. I want to serve the guys. They asked me to do a job. I want to do it to the best of my abilities.

"Now, with the amazing vice captains that I have, and I have a better perspective of playing in the Presidents Cup and being around a lot of the guys, I feel a lot more comfortable if I went that route."

