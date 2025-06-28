Open Extended Reactions

CARROLLTON, Texas -- Patrick Reed shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead at LIV Golf Dallas in a bid for his first victory on the Saudi-funded tour.

Tied for the first-round lead with 4Aces teammate Harold Varner III after an opening 67, Reed had six birdies and two bogeys to reach 9-under 135 at Maridoe Golf Club. The 34-year-old Reed won the 2018 Masters and has nine PGA Tour victories.

Paul Casey (67) and Abraham Ancer (69) were tied for second. Varner shot 72 to drop into a tie for third at 5 under with Tyrrell Hatton (65), Richard Bland (69) and David Puig (69).

Bryson DeChambeau had his second straight 72. He lives in Dallas and played his college golf at SMU.

The 4Aces had a four-stroke lead in the team competition.

Brooks Koepka, who withdrew Friday citing illness after he smashed his driver following his tee shot on the par-4 9th, did not return Saturday. According to LIV rules, he could have returned to play this weekend, with his scores only counting toward the team standings.

Koepka was replaced by reserve player Luis Carrera for the remainder of the first round.

Information from The Associated Press and Field Level Media was used in this report.