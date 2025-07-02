Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley talks to Pat McAfee about how he will choose the U.S. team. (1:25)

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley on Wednesday has named Gary Woodland as the fifth and final vice captain of his team who will try to reclaim the trophy from Europe this year at Bethpage Black in New York.

The 41-year-old Woodland, who counts the 2019 U.S. Open among his four wins on the PGA Tour, joins previously appointed Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker on Bradley's staff.

Gary Woodland has been selected as the fifth and final vice captain for the Ryder Cup by captain Keegan Bradley. The Ryder Cup is Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black in New York. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"I have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for Gary and all he has accomplished in this game," said Bradley.

"As a major champion and someone who is still competing at a high level, he is well aware of the demands of performing on golf's biggest stages."

Woodland will be making his first Ryder Cup appearance as a vice captain or player. He represented the U.S. at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia where he earned 1-1/2 points in a 16-14 U.S. victory.

In February, Woodland was the recipient of the PGA Tour Courage Award for his return to full-time competition on the U.S.-based circuit following brain surgery in 2023.

"Keegan's passion for this event is contagious and I am thrilled to be a part of it," Woodland said.

"With just over two months to go until we arrive at Bethpage, I am fully committed to doing everything I can to help Keegan as well as our team of vice captains and players."

The Ryder Cup is scheduled for Sept. 26-28. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)