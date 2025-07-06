Open Extended Reactions

MUNICH -- English golfer Daniel Brown was in tears after going through an "outer-body experience" in winning the BMW International Open by two strokes on Sunday, days after the death of a close friend.

The No. 170-ranked Brown shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the final round to capture his second European tour title, after the ISPS Handa World Invitational in 2023.

After making his sixth and final birdie of the day at the par-5 18th, Brown walked off the green and started to cry.

"I lost a friend at home last weekend," Brown said, before pausing and holding back more tears. "It's for him."

Brown said that was his motivation to win at Golfclub München Eichenried.

"The last two days I kept thinking about him," he said. "I tried not to get too emotional in the process. I'm not really too sure what happened today. All day really was like an outer-body experience.

"He was there with me," Brown added, "and it made it a little bit easier."

Brown started the day with a one-shot lead over countryman Jordan Smith, birdied four of his first six holes, and picked up two more birdies coming home to finish on 22-under par for the week.

The 30-year-old Brown hadn't had a top-10 finish since February at the Qatar Masters.

Smith shot 67 and was alone in second place.