Charley Hull withdrew from the Evian Championship in France on Thursday after collapsing on the hole No. 4 tee due to illness.

Hull, ranked No. 19 in the world, was playing with partners world No. 4 Ruoning Yin and Haeran Ryu. She received medical attention after going down to the grass before her tee shot and officials permitted the trailing group to play through while tending to the Englishwoman.

Following a delay of just under 15 minutes to receive treatment, the two-time LPGA winner recovered to hit the tee shot but again went to the ground after completing her swing.

She was helped onto a motorized cart fitted with a flatbed stretcher. Hull reportedly has been battling a virus.

Hull, 29, was at even par. She has not yet won a major and finished T-12 in the Women's PGA Championship and U.S. Women's Open in 2025.