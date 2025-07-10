Open Extended Reactions

European Tour golfer Rikuya Hoshino withdrew during the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open on Thursday due to a neck injury.

Hoshino completed 16 holes at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, starting on the back nine and finishing with a bogey at the par-4 seventh hole before pulling out.

The 29-year-old from Japan was 3-over-par with five bogeys and two birdies.

Hoshino has one win on Europe's DP World Tour and six on the Japanese Tour, where he was named the Rookie of the Year in 2018. He has five top-50 finishes on the PGA Tour this season. He's made six cuts and missed nine.