Open Extended Reactions

High winds brought a halt to Friday's opening round of the LIV Golf Andalucia event in San Roque, Spain.

Gusts up to 33 mph produced unplayable conditions at Real Club Valderrama.

Play was suspended at 5:07 p.m. local time as organizers were monitoring weather conditions before announcing a restart time.

Five players shared the lead at 1-under par at the time of the stoppage, including England's Lee Westwood and Australia's Cameron Smith, both of whom were close to completing their opening rounds.

This is the first European stop on the 2025 LIV Golf calendar. Spain's Sergio Garcia is the defending champion.