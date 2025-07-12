Open Extended Reactions

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. -- Former NHL player Joe Pavelski birdied the final three holes Saturday for a share of the second-round lead with former soccer player Taylor Twellman in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe.

Pavelski, the first-round leader who finished second last year behind former tennis player Mardy Fish, had a 21-point day in the modified Stableford scoring system to match Twellman at 44. Twellman had a 23-point round.

"Obviously, Twellman has been playing great," Pavelski said. "To finish birdie, birdie, birdie and be tied with him, I'll take that all day."

Country star Jake Owen was third at 41 after a 25-point round, and Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen was another point back following a 21-point day. Former LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam scored 20 points to reach 37.

Three-time champions Tony Romo (18) and Mark Mulder (21) were at 36 with John Smoltz (19). Stephen Curry, the 2023 champion, had a 14-point round to join Fish (18) at 35.

Charles Barkley lost 16 points to drop from a tie for 24th to a tie for 61st in the 90-player field. He had minus-7 points overall.

Former baseball player Jimmy Rollins had a hole-in-one on the 154-yard, par-3 12th. He won a $325,000 Mastercraft boat.