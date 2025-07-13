Open Extended Reactions

Talor Gooch parlayed a 4-shot lead going into the day at LIV Golf Andalucia into a 1-shot tournament championship on Sunday at Sotogrande, Spain.

Gooch shot a 1-under-par 70 with four birdies to finish at 8-under 206 for the tournament. He was under par in each round, with his sizzling 5-under 66 on Saturday proving to be essential in the win.

The victory was Gooch's first since he won at this event two years ago, but it was his second in three years at the event, and his fourth LIV title overall.

This time around, he had a special visitor during the victory celebration.

"Two years ago I didn't have a son, and my son just came and gave me a hug on the green," Gooch said. "It's so special. This game is not easy, and you don't take good golf for granted. Just pumped to be back and pumped to be back on the podium.

"It was a good day, and great to cap it off like that."

Gooch pocketed a crucial birdie on the par-5 No. 17, ultimately assuring him the lead going into the final hole. He went into the par-4 No. 18 knowing he'd need par for the win, following Jon Rahm's long putt to save par on that same hole.

"I can only say I made one bad swing and that was the tee shot on 18," said Rahm, who finished with a 65.

Par for Gooch proved manageable enough, as he overcame falling into a tie for the lead with a bogey on Hole 14 by shooting 2-under golf the rest of the way, with an additional birdie on 15 and then 18.

A product of Spain, Rahm thrilled the partisan home crowd when he forged that tie at 6-under through 14 with a birdie on the par-4, 370-yard hole and again with his par-save on 18.

Rahm matched Gooch with a birdie on 17 but couldn't find a second at 18, settling for a 7-under tournament and second-place finish despite pacing the field with a 6-under round.

Rahm finished his round with six birdies and no bogeys.

"I mean, today was a really good round," Rahm said. "Honestly, I probably hit it better than I have in the last year and a half. Started seeing some shots that reminded me of some other good weeks, and once I got it going today and I felt comfortable on the greens, it was fun to put myself in that situation."

Rahm's Legion XIII teammate Tom McKibbin (66 on Sunday) helped their team take that competition with his 4-under finish, good for a tie for fourth among individuals, with Branden Grace (69) of South Africa. Abraham Ancer (66) of Mexico finished third at 5-under.

Ancer's day helped Sergio Garcia's (1 under) Fireballs GC team finish second.

Gooch's Smash GC, captained by Brooks Koepka, finished tied for third with 4Aces GC.