The 153rd Open Championship has started at Royal Portrush Golf Course. Xander Schauffele looks to defend his 2024 championship, but he'll undoubtedly have competition from Scottie Scheffler (PGA Championship), Rory McIlroy (The Masters), and J.J. Spaun (U.S. Open), who won golf's other major championships this year. They'll also all have to battle the weather, as heavy rain is expected late on Thursday.
Here are the best moments from the first round of the 2025 Open Championship.
Leonard chips it in
Justin Leonard delights the crowd with a chip-in on the 3rd for birdie. pic.twitter.com/fkxDnM6yDO— The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2025
Fitzpatrick ties it up
Chip-in to tie the lead!@MattFitz94 is 4-under thru 16 @TheOpen.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 17, 2025
📺 Watch live now on USA Network.pic.twitter.com/0RxkXBEXxQ
Scottie makes a birdie
Scottie Scheffler with the early birdie @TheOpen.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 17, 2025
📺 Watch live now on @USANetwork. pic.twitter.com/IiWvjB67f0