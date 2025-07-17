        <
          Sights and sounds from The Open Championship's first round

          Scottie Scheffler says golf isn't source of fulfillment (1:22)

          Scottie Scheffler discusses his desire to keep playing golf, but it isn't the source of fulfillment in his life. (1:22)

          Jul 17, 2025, 01:43 PM

          The 153rd Open Championship has started at Royal Portrush Golf Course. Xander Schauffele looks to defend his 2024 championship, but he'll undoubtedly have competition from Scottie Scheffler (PGA Championship), Rory McIlroy (The Masters), and J.J. Spaun (U.S. Open), who won golf's other major championships this year. They'll also all have to battle the weather, as heavy rain is expected late on Thursday.

          Here are the best moments from the first round of the 2025 Open Championship.

          Leonard chips it in

          Fitzpatrick ties it up

          Scottie makes a birdie