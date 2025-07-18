Sights and sounds from the Open Championship's second round

Joint clubhouse leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Li Haotong describe the challenging conditions at Portrush for the first round of the Open Championship. (0:59)

The second round of the 153rd Open Championship has started at Royal Portrush Golf Course in Northern Ireland. A five-way tie for first place was the first round's result, with Haotong Li, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Jacob Skov Olesen all sharing the lead. They'll have to deal with an onrushing Brian Harman, who's shot a 65 on Friday and is 8-under.

Here are the best moments from the second round of the 2025 Open Championship.

Rory's latest birdie

Royal Portrush doesn't whisper. It roars.



Rory moves to three-under with a birdie. pic.twitter.com/R799V8viL0 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2025

Bryson goes back to back

Important back-to-back birdies for Bryson DeChambeau.



He's at three-over. pic.twitter.com/vMepotQe7Z — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2025

MacIntyre nails another birdie

MacIntyre's on the charge.



His fifth birdie of the round moves him to five-under. pic.twitter.com/PqmRIs7ZPm — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2025

Hatton rocks it off the tee

An excellent tee shot from Hatton.



It sets up the birdie that moves him to six-under. pic.twitter.com/qJwm7phJgE — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2025

Harman moves up with a birdie