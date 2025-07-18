Sights and sounds from the Open Championship's second round

The second round of the 153rd Open Championship has started at Royal Portrush Golf Course in Northern Ireland. A five-way tie for first place was the first round's result, with Haotong Li, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Jacob Skov Olesen all sharing the lead. They'll have to deal with an onrushing Brian Harman, who's shot a 65 on Friday and is 8-under.
Here are the best moments from the second round of the 2025 Open Championship.
Rory's latest birdie
Royal Portrush doesn't whisper. It roars.— The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2025
Rory moves to three-under with a birdie. pic.twitter.com/R799V8viL0
Bryson goes back to back
Important back-to-back birdies for Bryson DeChambeau.— The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2025
He's at three-over. pic.twitter.com/vMepotQe7Z
MacIntyre nails another birdie
MacIntyre's on the charge.— The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2025
His fifth birdie of the round moves him to five-under. pic.twitter.com/PqmRIs7ZPm
Hatton rocks it off the tee
An excellent tee shot from Hatton.— The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2025
It sets up the birdie that moves him to six-under. pic.twitter.com/qJwm7phJgE
Harman moves up with a birdie
Harman holes for birdie.— The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2025
He moves to seven-under and opens up a two-shot lead. pic.twitter.com/J0h7w09W8l