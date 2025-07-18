        <
        >

          Sights and sounds from the Open Championship's second round

          play
          Joint leaders Fitzpatrick and Haotong react to 'very tough' Portrush weather (0:59)

          Joint clubhouse leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Li Haotong describe the challenging conditions at Portrush for the first round of the Open Championship. (0:59)

          • ESPN.com
          Jul 18, 2025, 01:40 PM

          The second round of the 153rd Open Championship has started at Royal Portrush Golf Course in Northern Ireland. A five-way tie for first place was the first round's result, with Haotong Li, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Jacob Skov Olesen all sharing the lead. They'll have to deal with an onrushing Brian Harman, who's shot a 65 on Friday and is 8-under.

          Here are the best moments from the second round of the 2025 Open Championship.

          Rory's latest birdie

          Bryson goes back to back

          MacIntyre nails another birdie

          Hatton rocks it off the tee

          Harman moves up with a birdie