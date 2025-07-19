        <
        >

          Sights and sounds from the Open Championship's third round

          play
          Rory McIlroy excited to be around for the weekend at The Open (0:39)

          Rory McIlroy shares his excitement about making the cut at the Open Championship in his home country after missing the cut six years ago. (0:39)

          • ESPN.com
          Jul 19, 2025, 05:05 PM

          The third round of the 153rd Open Championship is underway at Royal Portrush Golf Course in Northern Ireland. Scottie Scheffler came into the weekend leading the pack with a 10-under mark, with Matt Fitzpatrick one back and Brian Harman and Haotong Li two behind. So far, Rory McIlroy has had a bizarre unwitting trick shot and John Parry got the event's first ace.

          Here are the best moments from the third round of the 2025 Open Championship.

          A second ball mysteriously pops out of the ground on Rory's approach

          Tyrell Hatton sinks it from far out

          Fitzpatrick ties it up with Scheffler

          John Parry sinks the first hole-in-one of the championship

          Jesper Svensson drains the long putt for birdie

          Corey Conners makes his third birdie of the day

          Francesco Molinari barely missed the slam dunk

          Golfers arrive for the third round