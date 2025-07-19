Sights and sounds from the Open Championship's third round

The third round of the 153rd Open Championship is underway at Royal Portrush Golf Course in Northern Ireland. Scottie Scheffler came into the weekend leading the pack with a 10-under mark, with Matt Fitzpatrick one back and Brian Harman and Haotong Li two behind. So far, Rory McIlroy has had a bizarre unwitting trick shot and John Parry got the event's first ace.
Here are the best moments from the third round of the 2025 Open Championship.
A second ball mysteriously pops out of the ground on Rory's approach
Watch it. Watch it again. pic.twitter.com/I48KVCk80b— The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025
Tyrell Hatton sinks it from far out
Listen to that noise.— The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025
Tyrell Hatton holes out from 139 yards. pic.twitter.com/y8Or0KGGVt
Fitzpatrick ties it up with Scheffler
Matt Fitzpatrick magic on 2.— The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025
Matt makes an eagle to tie the lead with Scottie. pic.twitter.com/IUt8fhKGDl
John Parry sinks the first hole-in-one of the championship
Magic on 13.— The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025
It's a hole-in-one for John Parry. pic.twitter.com/uNw5j9JMyP
Jesper Svensson drains the long putt for birdie
The longest holed putt of the Championship so far.— The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025
Svensson birdies the 6th. pic.twitter.com/Zt60Ty2V9y
Corey Conners makes his third birdie of the day
Making early moves.— The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025
Corey Conners has his third birdie of the day. pic.twitter.com/TLMQ5r87FG
Francesco Molinari barely missed the slam dunk
Champion Golfer Francesco Molinari goes close to holing out, hitting the pin on 1. pic.twitter.com/SLEUYa5skw— The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025
Golfers arrive for the third round
Arrived at The Open. Time to shine.@MercedesBenz | #PlayerArrivals pic.twitter.com/domlRfxmgm— The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025