Sights and sounds from the Open Championship's third round

Rory McIlroy shares his excitement about making the cut at the Open Championship in his home country after missing the cut six years ago. (0:39)

Rory McIlroy excited to be around for the weekend at The Open (0:39)

Open Extended Reactions

The third round of the 153rd Open Championship is underway at Royal Portrush Golf Course in Northern Ireland. Scottie Scheffler came into the weekend leading the pack with a 10-under mark, with Matt Fitzpatrick one back and Brian Harman and Haotong Li two behind. So far, Rory McIlroy has had a bizarre unwitting trick shot and John Parry got the event's first ace.

Here are the best moments from the third round of the 2025 Open Championship.

A second ball mysteriously pops out of the ground on Rory's approach

Watch it. Watch it again. pic.twitter.com/I48KVCk80b — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025

Tyrell Hatton sinks it from far out

Listen to that noise.



Tyrell Hatton holes out from 139 yards. pic.twitter.com/y8Or0KGGVt — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025

Fitzpatrick ties it up with Scheffler

Matt Fitzpatrick magic on 2.



Matt makes an eagle to tie the lead with Scottie. pic.twitter.com/IUt8fhKGDl — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025

John Parry sinks the first hole-in-one of the championship

Magic on 13.



It's a hole-in-one for John Parry. pic.twitter.com/uNw5j9JMyP — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025

Jesper Svensson drains the long putt for birdie

The longest holed putt of the Championship so far.



Svensson birdies the 6th. pic.twitter.com/Zt60Ty2V9y — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025

Corey Conners makes his third birdie of the day

Making early moves.



Corey Conners has his third birdie of the day. pic.twitter.com/TLMQ5r87FG — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025

Francesco Molinari barely missed the slam dunk

Champion Golfer Francesco Molinari goes close to holing out, hitting the pin on 1. pic.twitter.com/SLEUYa5skw — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2025

Golfers arrive for the third round