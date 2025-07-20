Scottie Scheffler discusses the challenges of winning a major and reflects on maintaining his lead at the Open Championship. (0:44)

Scheffler: 'I've put myself in a good position' to win The Open (0:44)

The final round of the 153rd Open Championship is underway at Royal Portrush Golf Course in Northern Ireland. Scottie Scheffler took a four-stroke lead into Sunday, looking for his first Open title and his fourth major. Haotong Li is four shots back, followed by Matt Fitzpatrick, with Rory McIlroy among a group six shots behind. Who will be hoisting the Claret Jug at the end of the day?

Here are the best moments from the fourth round of the 2025 Open Championship.

Bryson moving up

After a 78 in round one, Bryson DeChambeau is now tied fifth. pic.twitter.com/rIm6baAEcZ — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2025

Scheffler gets off to a good start

A statement start from Scottie. pic.twitter.com/eQ34Bc7lss — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2025

The leader arrives