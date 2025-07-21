Bryson DeChambeau says it's "really impressive" to see how far Scottie Scheffler has come since they played in college together. (0:56)

Bryson DeChambeau will represent the United States at this year's Ryder Cup regardless of whether he secures an automatic qualifying spot for the event.

U.S. team captain Keegan Bradley confirmed Sunday to Sports Illustrated that he will use one of his six picks on DeChambeau if the LIV Golf star falls outside of the top six spots in the Ryder Cup standings.

"Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup," Bradley told Sports Illustrated in a text message Sunday night. "He brings so much. He brings energy, passion but most importantly, he's one of the best players on the planet."

Bradley's confirmation to Sports Illustrated came hours after DeChambeau fired a 7-under-par 64 to complete an impressive weekend at Royal Portrush, where he overcame an opening 78 on Thursday to finish tied for 10th at the Open Championship at 9-under.

DeChambeau remained fifth in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings, behind reigning Open champion Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun and Russell Henley. Harris English, the Open runner-up, climbed to the No. 6 spot in the most recent standings Monday morning.

DeChambeau cannot earn any more Ryder Cup standings points, however, since he will only be playing in LIV Golf events before rosters are finalized. PGA Tour golfers have four more events where they can secure Ryder Cup points.

The top six golfers in the standings will automatically qualify for the team, followed by Bradley's six captain's choices. The U.S. team will host the Europeans at Bethpage Black State Park in Farmingdale, New York, from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28.

DeChambeau said Sunday he hopes he "can bring a lot of energy and a tsunami of a crowd that's going to be rooting for Team USA."

After being on the losing side (2018) and the winning side (2021) of two Ryder Cup teams, DeChambeau was not part of the U.S. squad that lost to the Europeans in 2023.

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka was the only player from LIV Golf who competed on the U.S. team that lost to the Europeans 16½-11½ in Rome in 2023.

"This year's no joke," DeChambeau said. "We're tired of it. We're tired of losing."