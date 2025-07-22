Open Extended Reactions

Ian Baker-Finch is retiring after a his nearly three-decade career as a golf commentator following his professional playing days.

The announcement was made Tuesday in a statement posted on CBS Sports' X account. Baker-Finch, 64, has spent the past 19 years with the broadcaster.

As a player, the Australian is most recognized for his win at the 1991 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Baker-Finch began his broadcasting career with ESPN in 1998 and joined CBS in 2007.

"After 19 incredible years as a golf analyst with CBS Sports and a remarkable 30-year journey in the industry, I am announcing my retirement from broadcasting," Baker-Finch said in a statement. "Golf has been an enormous part of my life. I was fortunate to compete against the best players in the game and more recently work with the very best in television. To my CBS Sports family -- my teammates, producers, directors and crew -- thank you for your extraordinary talent dedication and camaraderie. You've made every moment in the booth a job, transforming broadcasts into cherished memories."