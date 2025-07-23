Open Extended Reactions

Charlie Woods' bid to win a tournament his father Tiger captured three times fell short this week in Texas.

Woods, 16, opened the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship with a round of 11-over 81 at Brook Hollow Golf Club on Monday, and while he rebounded with a 3-over 74 at Trinity Forest Golf Club on Tuesday, his two-day total of 14-over 155 was well outside the 3-over cut.

The top 64 players made match play, which begins Wednesday. Woods was among the 200 players who headed home early.

Charlie Woods' score improved by 8 shots Tuesday, but he was still among the 200 players who didn't make the cut at the U.S. Junior Amateur. Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Woods also qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2024, but he shot rounds of 82-80 and didn't reach match play. He won his first significant American Junior Golf Association title in May.

Tiger was seen following him during play Monday. Woods won the U.S. Junior Amateur three straight times from 1991-93.

Mason Howell earned medalist honors at this year's event with a two-day score of 7-under 134. Howell, an 18-year-old from Georgia, qualified for the U.S. Open earlier this year.

Other notables to reach match play were defending champion Trevor Gutschewski, Miles Russell, the 16-year-old who has played in three PGA Tour events in the last two seasons, and Cameron Kuchar, the son of longtime PGA Tour player Matt Kuchar.