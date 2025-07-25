Adam Sandler gives a nod to his famous "Happy Gilmore" character to announce the Bruins picking Boston College's James Hagens with the seventh pick. (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Nearly three decades after "Happy Gilmore" first teed off as a sports comedy hit, the sequel reunites Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen in their iconic roles with a massive assist from the sports world. Editor's Picks Return to your happy place: How Happy Gilmore's long-awaited sequel came to be Anthony Gharib

Chiefs' Travis Kelce shows out in training camp ahead of 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameo Nate Taylor

The waterboy can ball: Stories from Adam Sandler's pickup games Anthony Gharib 2 Related

This time, the green is stacked with cameos from PGA legends such as Jack Nicklaus and John Daly, plus current stars such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda and icons from the NFL, NBA, WWE and beyond.

The sequel leans into its sports roots while being packed with pop culture, nostalgia and enough star power to rival a major championship leaderboard.

Here's a breakdown of every athlete who makes an appearance in Happy Gilmore 2.

Golfers

Jack Nicklaus: One of golf's all-time greats, Nicklaus won a record 18 major championships. In the film, he even jokes about being mistaken for Arnold Palmer -- drink included.

Fred Couples: The 1992 Masters champion's fondness for blueberry jubilee is on full display in the movie.

John Daly: The 1995 Open Championship winner lives in Sandler's basement in the film and plays a key role in the family scenes that director Kyle Newacheck called "really important."

Corey Pavin: The 1995 U.S. Open champion makes a surprise appearance.

Lee Trevino: A six-time major champion, Trevino reprises his role from the original movie.

Nancy Lopez: A pioneering figure in women's golf, Lopez won three major championships and was the face of the LPGA in the late 1970s and 1980s.

Scottie Scheffler: The reigning World No. 1, Scheffler plays himself in the film, which releases after a whirlwind week where he also claimed the 2025 Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy: A four-time major winner, McIlroy's explosive drives and global star power make him one of golf's biggest draws -- and a natural fit for the film.

Justin Thomas: Thomas is a two-time PGA Championship winner who brings authenticity to the screen.

Jordan Spieth: The three-time major winner appears as himself, even getting the wrong drink from Bad Bunny in a light moment.

Xander Schauffele: Fresh off his first major win, Schauffele brings his flair to the movie.

Collin Morikawa: A two-time major winner known for his steady play, Morikawa carries his calm presence in a cameo.

Keegan Bradley: The 2011 PGA Championship winner adds grounded perspective to the film's star-studded golf ensemble.

Tony Finau: Known for his easygoing nature and big swing, Finau called the original Happy Gilmore one of the greatest comedies of all time -- making this cameo particularly special.

Brooks Koepka: A four-time major champ, Koepka brings major muscle to the fairway and the film.

Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris has multiple runner-up finishes -- including at the Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship -- and joins the growing list of pros making comedy cameos by bringing his humor with a moment where Sandler's character mistakes him for someone who still carries bags.

Bubba Watson: The two-time Masters champ with one of the game's quirkiest swings, Watson fits right into Happy Gilmore's world of wild drives and personalities.

Rickie Fowler: One of the game's most stylish players, Fowler adds flair to the film's already stacked roster.

Bryson DeChambeau: Known for his power off the tee and analytical approach to the game, the 2020 U.S. Open champion shows his sense of humor.

Nelly Korda: Olympic gold medalist and former World No. 1, Korda brings her polished game and consistent performance to represent the LPGA.

Paige Spiranac: A former NCAA and pro golfer turned social media personality, Spiranac has become a prominent voice in golf's digital space and appears in the film as a sporting goods store employee.

Football stars

Travis Kelce: The three-time Super Bowl champion and one half of the NFL's most high-profile couple with Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs star shows off his comedic timing as a server in one of the film's memorable scenes.

Reggie Bush: A standout at USC and the 2005 Heisman winner, the retired NFL running back appears with nods to his electric college football career.

Basketball stars

Kelsey Plum: A two-time WNBA champion and the No. 2 all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball, Plum brings hoops expertise and charisma to the film.

Boban Marjanovic: A 7-foot-4 fan favorite in the NBA and "John Wick 3" cast member, Marjanovic is no stranger to scene-stealing cameos -- and this role here is no different. Portraying the son of Mr. Larson, a role memorably played by Richard Kiel in the original film, this character pays homage to the late actor, who died in 2014.

Pro wrestling stars

Bad Bunny: One of the world's biggest music stars -- and occasional WWE wrestler -- Bad Bunny plays Happy's caddie and a server, stealing scenes and drinks alike.

Becky Lynch: One of WWE's most recognizable stars, Lynch brings her signature edge and charisma to the mix.

Nikki Garcia: Formerly known as Nikki Bella, the WWE Hall of Famer and former reality TV personality, Garcia contributes to the film's crossover of sports and entertainment.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF): The AEW superstar known for his brash persona adds pro wrestling's trademark heel energy.