LIV Golf will venture to Africa for the first time next year when it begins a multiyear commitment with a visit to Steyn City, South Africa.

The event will take place from March 20 to March 22, LIV Golf announced Saturday.

The news was music to the ears of South African Louis Oosthuizen, the winner of the 2010 Open Championship.

He also serves as the captain of the Stinger GC team, an all-South African squad that features 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester and Branden Grace.

"It's always special to compete at home, and I'm incredibly proud to bring LIV Golf to South Africa for the first time," Oosthuizen said. "For Branden, Charl, Dean and I to play in front of our fans, friends, and families will be an unforgettable experience.

"South African sports fans love their golf, and I am sure they will turn out in large numbers ... South Africa has given so much to us, and now we get to give something back."