The weekly purses for LIV Golf competitions will increase to $30 million in 2026, with the extra $5 million going toward the team competition, the Sports Business Journal reported Monday.

Beginning next season, $20 million in purse money will continue to cover individual stroke play with $10 million dedicated to the team competition, per the report.

By comparison, the eight Signature Events of the PGA Tour carry $20 million payouts. The highest payout on the PGA Tour -- even among majors -- is The Players Championship at $25 million.

The 13 LIV Golf teams are set up to be run independently, with each captain signing his own commercial deals and players.

The onus of onboarding new players in the offseason is now more focused on teams and captains, with the enormous signing bonuses in the early stages of the league a thing of the past, per the SBJ.