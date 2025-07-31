How to watch 2025 PGA Wyndham Championship: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The FedEx Cup regular season wraps up this week in Greensboro, North Carolina, as the PGA Tour heads to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship. The four-day tournament marks the final opportunity for players to jockey for position in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 70 players in the standings are eligible for the playoffs. All of the golfers from No. 60 to No. 109 in the standings are scheduled to tee off in Greensboro. Defending Wyndham Championship winner Aaron Rai enters the week at No. 58.

A total purse of $8.2 million is at stake this week, with the winner receiving $1.476 million.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Wyndham Championship?

It runs Thursday July 31st through Sunday August 3rd.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, July 31

First-round coverage begins at 6:45 a.m.

Friday, August 1

Second-round coverage begins at 6:45 a.m.

Saturday, August 2

Third-round coverage begins at 7:45 a.m.

Sunday, August 3

Fourth-round coverage begins at 7:45 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Keegan Bradley

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

▪︎ Robert MacIntyre

▪︎ Ben Griffin

▪︎ Sungjae Im

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

