Augusta National already has the state-of-the-art Berckmans Place right off the fifth fairway for high-end Masters patrons. It also has "Map and Flag," another hospitality option across from Washington Road.

Sports Business Journal reviewed a brochure for the "Official Masters Hospitality" program that takes it to a level unlike any other.

According to the brochure, the program offers a "host home" from $45,000 to more than $100,000 for the week. It also offers private transportation up to $15,000, which includes a weekly driver and either an SUV or a sprinter van.

SBJ also reports a "Full Scale, Private Home Program" as a sample that runs $219,600 for the week. It's for eight guests and three waves of packages to the golf course.

The amenities include two homes (a host home for $60,000 and a sleeper home for $38,000), which includes daily cleaning and fresh linens, transportation ($29,000), pantry stocking ($6,000), a full-time staff member ($13,000), catering ($23,500), tee times at area golf courses ($13,500) and a 20% service fee ($36,600).