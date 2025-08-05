        <
          How to watch 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship: ESPN schedule

          Hideki Matsuyama won the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Aug 5, 2025, 08:58 PM

          The 2025 FedEx Cup playoffs begin Thursday, August 7 with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings will tee off for a shot at the PGA Tour's biggest prize. Defending St. Jude winner Hideki Matsuyama and reigning FedEx Cup champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headline a field that looks to grab a share of the $20 million purse. The winner will take home $3.6 million and be one of the 50 players who advance in the race for the 2025 FedEx Cup.

          Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

          When is the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship?

          It runs Thursday, August 7 through Sunday, August 10.

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Thursday, Aug. 7

          First-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

          "ESPN BET at FedEx St. Jude Championship" is at 11 a.m. on ESPN+

          Friday, Aug. 8

          Second-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

          "ESPN BET at FedEx St. Jude Championship" is at 11 a.m. on ESPN+

          Saturday, Aug. 9

          Third-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

          "ESPN BET at FedEx St. Jude Championship" is at 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          Sunday, Aug. 10

          Fourth-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

          "ESPN BET at FedEx St. Jude Championship" is at 9 a.m. on ESPN+

          Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

          Which top players will be playing in the event?

          ▪︎ Xander Schauffele

          ▪︎ Justin Thomas

          ▪︎ Russell Henley

          ▪︎ Collin Morikawa

          ▪︎ Harris English

          How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

