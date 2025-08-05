How to watch 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 FedEx Cup playoffs begin Thursday, August 7 with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings will tee off for a shot at the PGA Tour's biggest prize. Defending St. Jude winner Hideki Matsuyama and reigning FedEx Cup champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headline a field that looks to grab a share of the $20 million purse. The winner will take home $3.6 million and be one of the 50 players who advance in the race for the 2025 FedEx Cup.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship?

It runs Thursday, August 7 through Sunday, August 10.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, Aug. 7

First-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

"ESPN BET at FedEx St. Jude Championship" is at 11 a.m. on ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 8

Second-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

"ESPN BET at FedEx St. Jude Championship" is at 11 a.m. on ESPN+

Saturday, Aug. 9

Third-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

"ESPN BET at FedEx St. Jude Championship" is at 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Sunday, Aug. 10

Fourth-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

"ESPN BET at FedEx St. Jude Championship" is at 9 a.m. on ESPN+

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ Justin Thomas

▪︎ Russell Henley

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Harris English

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules, rankings and more.