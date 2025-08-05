How to watch 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship: ESPN schedule

The 2025 FedEx Cup playoffs begin Thursday, August 7 with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings will tee off for a shot at the PGA Tour's biggest prize. Defending St. Jude winner Hideki Matsuyama and reigning FedEx Cup champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headline a field that looks to grab a share of the $20 million purse. The winner will take home $3.6 million and be one of the 50 players who advance in the race for the 2025 FedEx Cup.
Here are key facts about the 2025 event:
When is the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship?
It runs Thursday, August 7 through Sunday, August 10.
How can fans watch?
Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.
What is the schedule?
*All times Eastern
Thursday, Aug. 7
First-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.
"ESPN BET at FedEx St. Jude Championship" is at 11 a.m. on ESPN+
Friday, Aug. 8
Second-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.
"ESPN BET at FedEx St. Jude Championship" is at 11 a.m. on ESPN+
Saturday, Aug. 9
Third-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.
"ESPN BET at FedEx St. Jude Championship" is at 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Sunday, Aug. 10
Fourth-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.
"ESPN BET at FedEx St. Jude Championship" is at 9 a.m. on ESPN+
Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.
Which top players will be playing in the event?
How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules, rankings and more.