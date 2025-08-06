Check out all the numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. (1:00)

Fans at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this weekend can be just like Scottie Scheffler.

Netflix is presenting "Scottie's Chicken Shack" at the event, a nod to the four-time major winner's role in "Happy Gilmore 2."

In the film, released on Netflix on July 25, Scheffler makes a playful cameo that includes him punching the Team Maxi golfer he's facing and ending up in handcuffs as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the titular character's famously short fuse. The scene also references Scheffler's real-life arrest by the Louisville Metro Police outside of Valhalla Golf Club after he tried to drive into the entrance of the 2024 PGA Championship site.

The joke continues in the holding cell as an officer approaches Scheffler and says, "It's been three days -- sure you don't want to make that call?"

"Depends. What's for dinner?" Scheffler asks. The officer says chicken fingers, prompting Scheffler to respond: "I'll stick around another night" in a viral clip.

Fans can “do their time” at the Scottie’s Chicken Shack photo opp during the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

The chicken shack at TPC Southwind includes a photo op of Scheffler from the scene where fans can "do their time." The menu features classic chicken fingers, Memphis honey gold chicken fingers and zesty lemon pepper wet fingers.

Scheffler called the experience "a lot of fun," and said that Adam Sandler and his team did a good job of making the golfers comfortable.

"It's one of the things I told them after we got done filming the movie was like, 'You're doing a great job, I think the movie is going to turn out great,'" he said on Wednesday. "But most importantly, everybody on the movie set was tremendous. Everybody was relaxed. They worked hard but they had fun while they were doing it."

Scheffler was among a plethora of past and present golfers to appear in the film, including Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

He added that his family and friends enjoyed the film, though Scheffler -- never fond of the spotlight -- expressed that seeing himself on the big screen was a unique experience.

The logo for Scottie's Chicken Shack at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

"I think it's kind of weird seeing yourself -- we're sitting there at the premier, and anytime I came up on screen, it's just a weird feeling and something that I'm definitely not used to," he said. "But like I said, we had a ton of fun filming it. It seems like the reception from the public has been really good."

Scheffler is coming off a win at the Open Championship last month.