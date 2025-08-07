Bubba Watson joins Pat McAfee and details his experience with LIV Golf and what the league is trying to accomplish. (1:04)

The LIV Golf League is altering the format for its season-ending team championship that will eliminate first-round byes for the top seeds and add a play-in match for the two lowest seeds.

The changes will take place in this season's team championship, which is scheduled Aug. 22-24 at Saint John's Resort in Plymouth, Michigan.

"I think you'll see a few teams get knocked out that you maybe wouldn't expect," said Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith, whose squad won last year's team title.

The teams that are 12th and 13th in the points standings after the LIV Golf tournament in Westfield, Indiana, on Aug. 15-17 will face off in the play-in match.

The team that secures two points wins the match and advances to the quarterfinals. The losing squad is eliminated.

Every golfer from the 12 remaining teams will compete in match play on Friday and Saturday, as well as Sunday's stroke-play finale.

"More pressure," Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau said. "Each day matters more."