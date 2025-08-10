Open Extended Reactions

ABERDEEN, Scotland -- Grant Forrest won his second DP World Tour title Sunday in the Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links and got more than just a trophy.

Forrest received a video call from the course owner, President Donald Trump.

Trump called from his course northwest of Washington, D.C., where he was preparing to play.

President Donald Trump FaceTimes to congratulate Grant Forrest after winning the Nexo Championship 🤳#NexoChampionship | @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/SZbevRutQy — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) August 10, 2025

"I have very good players, but they're not like you, Grant," Trump said on the call, which the European tour posted on its social media site. "We all watched you play. What a round of golf. That course is big, it's strong and tough. Your swing is great. And it's a great honor you won."

Forrest, a 32-year-old from Scotland, closed with an even-par 72 for a four-shot victory over Joe Dean. His other European tour title was four years ago, also in Scotland.

It was the second straight week Trump's course along the coast of Aberdeen held a tournament, coming after the Senior PGA Championship on the European Legends Tour, won by Bo Van Pelt of Oklahoma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.