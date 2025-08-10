Dean Burmester comes out victorious in a three-way playoff after burying a 6-foot birdie putt. (0:17)

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. -- Dean Burmester overcame a rough start to get into a three-way playoff Sunday, and then beat Jon Rahm and Josele Ballester on the first extra hole with a 6-foot birdie putt to win LIV Golf Chicago.

Burmester lost a two-shot lead at the start with three straight bogeys. He rallied late for an even-par 71 to finish on 9-under 204.

The South African birdied the 16th to regain the lead, only for Rahm and Ballester to birdie the 18th to force a playoff. On the 18th in the playoff, Ballester and Rahm both missed birdie chances from the 12-foot range.

Burmester won $4 million for his second LIV Golf victory. He also won in Miami last year.

There also was a team playoff, with Burmester's Stinger team beating Torque for the team title.

Joaquin Niemann tied for 17th to remain ahead of Rahm in the individual points standing. Niemann has never finished in the top 10 in LIV Golf except for his seven victories.