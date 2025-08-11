Justin Rose sinks a birdie putt on the third playoff hole, while J.J. Spaun misses his attempt as Rose wins the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (0:51)

Tommy Fleetwood's disappointment after again failing to earn his first PGA Tour victory has been tempered by confirmation he has secured his place on Europe's Ryder Cup team.

The English golfer went into the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday with a one-shot lead, but a poor finish saw him miss out on a playoff by a stroke and lose the chance to add a PGA Tour title to his wins around the world.

The playoff was won by Justin Rose, who has also booked his place at Bethpage Black in New York for the Sept. 26-28 showdown.

"Amazing to have both of these guys back on the Team. They bring so much both on and off the course. Let's Go!" Luke Donald, Europe's Ryder Cup captain, said on X on Monday above a photo of Fleetwood and Rose.

Fleetwood, who is set to make his fourth consecutive appearance for Europe, wrote on X: "Yes!!! Very proud."

The top six golfers in the European team's points standings on Aug. 24 will qualify for the team. McIlroy, Rose and Fleetwood have secured qualification on points, and Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton and Sepp Straka round out the current top six.

Shane Lowry, Rasmus Højgaard, Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland round out the top 10 and seem to be in good shape to be captain's picks if they don't earn one of the automatic berths. LIV Golf League captain Jon Rahm is 22nd and will make the team, meaning Matt Wallace, Matt Fitzpatrick, Thomas Detry and Aaron Rai might be battling for one or two spots.

The Associated Press and ESPN's Mark Schlabach contributed to this report.