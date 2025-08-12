2025 PGA BMW Championship: ESPN schedule, how to watch

Open Extended Reactions

It's time for the 2025 PGA BMW Championship! Founded in 1955 by the Professional Golfers' Association, the 2025 event will take place at the Caves Valley Golf Club in Baltimore County, Maryland, Aug. 14-17.

Keegan Bradley won the 2024 BMW Championship. He will return to defend his title alongside other notable golfers including:

The total purse for the event is $20 million. Additionally, the top 30 in the standings at the close of the tournament will advance to the Tour championship.

Check out how to watch the action on ESPN below:

Thursday, Aug. 14 - First Round

Main Feed @ 9:15 a.m. on ESPN+ / Disney+

Featured Holes Nos. 3, 6, 13, 17 @ 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups @ 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Marquee @ 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Hole No. 13 @ 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Hole No. 17 @ 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Group 1 @ 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Group 2 @ 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 15 - Second Round

Main Feed @ 9:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes Nos. 3, 6, 13, 17 @ 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups @ 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Marquee @ 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Hole No. 13 @ 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Hole No. 17 @ 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Group 1 @ 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Group 2 @ 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday, Aug. 16 - Third Round

Main Feed @ 9 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes Nos. 3, 6, 13, 17 @ 9:45 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups @ 9:45 a.m. on ESPN+

Marquee @ 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Hole No. 13 @ 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Hole No. 17 @ 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Group 1 @ 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Group 2 @ 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday, Aug. 17 - Fourth Round

Final Round Main Feed @ 9 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes Nos. 3, 6, 13, 17 @ 9:45 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups @ 9:45 a.m. on ESPN+

Marquee @ 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Hole No. 13 @ noon on ESPN+

Featured Hole No. 17 @ noon on ESPN+

Featured Group 1 @ noon on ESPN+

Featured Group 2 @ noon on ESPN+

All of the action will be centralized in the ESPN streaming hub.

Fans can check out the ESPN golf hub page for breaking news, scores, rankings and more.