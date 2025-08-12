Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler will have another fill-in caddie carrying his bag in this week's BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Scheffler's regular caddie, Ted Scott, had to leave before the final round of last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis to return home to Louisiana for a family emergency.

The PGA Tour confirmed on Tuesday that Scott won't be working this week, and Michael Cromie will be carrying Scheffler's bag.

Cromie works for Chris Kirk, who was 51st in points after last week's tournament. The top 50 golfers in FedEx Cup points advanced to the BMW Championship.

After Scott had to return home last week, Scheffler's friend, Brad Payne, worked the final round. Scheffler carded a 3-under 67 in the final round and tied for third at 15 under, leaving him one stroke out of a playoff.

Payne is president of the College Golf Fellowship and previously carried Scheffler's bag in the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, when Scott was attending his daughter's graduation.

Scott was on the bag for each of Scheffler's 17 PGA Tour victories, which includes four major championships.