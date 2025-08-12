Open Extended Reactions

The USGA is sticking with NBC for coverage of the U.S. Open in a deal announced Tuesday with NBCUniversal that goes through 2032 and will include an extra hour of prime-time coverage for the major championship on the weekdays.

NBC's partnership with the USGA dates to 1995 except for Fox Sports taking over in 2015 in a 12-year deal that lasted only five years until it was returned to NBC.

NBC will be the exclusive broadcast home of the USGA's three professional events -- the U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open and U.S. Senior Open. Peacock will stream all USGA programming on NBC and have exclusive coverage of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open.

The new deal will include 48 hours of U.S. Open coverage -- 25 hours on NBC, with 33 hours when the U.S. Open is on the West Coast. The U.S. Women's Open will get 27 hours, seven hours on NBC during the weekend. The U.S. Senior Open will get 18 hours, six on NBC.

Versant, the new media company that will be spun out from Comcast Corp., acquired media rights to USGA championships for USA Network and Golf Channel through 2032. USA Network will broadcast the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open, and the other nine USGA championships will be on Golf Channel.