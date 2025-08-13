Tony Kornheiser details why Scottie Scheffler winning so many majors is starting down the road to be talked about like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. (1:57)

Can Scottie Scheffler be put in the same conversation as Tiger Woods? (1:57)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler isn't sure if Ted Scott, his regular caddie, will be back at work at next week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Scheffler will have another fill-in caddie carrying his bag in this week's BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Scott had to leave before the final round of last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis to return home to Louisiana for a family emergency.

"Ted's where he needs to be right now," Scheffler said after his Wednesday pro-am. "I think caddying is probably the last thing on his mind, as it should be. I've been able to talk to him a few times. Family's in good spirits. Everybody seems to be doing well."

Michael Cromie will be working with Scheffler this week.

"Mike's a great guy," Scheffler said. "He works really hard. He does a good job and we're both learning a new golf course this week."

Cromie works for Chris Kirk, who was 51st in points after last week's tournament. The top 50 golfers in FedEx Cup points advanced to the BMW Championship.

"He's just going to try and fill in as best he can this week," Scheffler said. "A lot of it is just more routine. Like, 'Hey, how do you like the numbers?' And when I say, 'I hit the whole shot,' what does that mean? Just little stuff like that that we're figuring out as a week goes on."

After Scott had to return home last week, Scheffler's friend Brad Payne worked the final round in Memphis. Scheffler carded a 3-under 67 in the final round and tied for third at 15 under, leaving him one stroke out of a playoff.

Payne is president of the College Golf Fellowship and previously carried Scheffler's bag in the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, when Scott was attending his daughter's graduation.

Scott was on the bag for each of Scheffler's 17 PGA Tour victories, which includes four major championships.