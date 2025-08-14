Open Extended Reactions

Nicolai Højgaard is hoping to use this week's DP World Tour event in his native Denmark as a boost to his Ryder Cup hopes for Team Europe.

He certainly got some attention with his play Thursday.

Højgaard remarkably carded two eagles in a three-hole span -- both on hole-outs -- in the opening round of the Danish Golf Championship en route to a 3-under 68.

The first eagle, at the par-4 12th, came from 112 yards out. Højgaard landed his approach from the fairway well past the hole, then watched it spin back and in. As the crowd roared, he threw his club into the air and high-fived his caddie before walking toward the hole.

But he wasn't done.

Two holes later, on the par-4 14th, Højgaard watched his approach from the fairway take a bounce on the green and then quickly disappear into the hole for another eagle-2.

"It was pretty special," he said after the round. "I kind of needed a little momentum to start the system out there. Felt like on 11, I made a really good 4 and gave myself a little fist pump. I felt like that was important to go into the next stretch of holes. ... It was pretty cool to see that."

Højgaard lauded the applause from the galleries for each eagle.

"It was special," he said. "It was cool to see them go nuts. I don't know how to react when you do stuff like that."

Højgaard entered the week 26th in the Ryder Cup standings for Europe. He was part of the team that beat the U.S. in Italy in 2023.