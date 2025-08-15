Sebastián Muñoz jumps out to an early lead at LIV Golf Indianapolis as he shoots a 59 in the first round. (0:36)

Sebastián Muñoz carded the third sub-60 round in LIV Golf's brief history Friday, a run that remarkably included a double bogey.

Muñoz drained a short birdie putt for a 12-under 59 at the LIV event at The Club at Chatham Hills outside of Indianapolis. He's three shots ahead of Dustin Johnson after the opening round.

Muñoz stumbled at the par-4 fifth, taking two penalty shots en route to the double bogey. But he responded with birdies on 13 of his final 14 holes, closing with a gap wedge to a few feet and then converting the putt on the par-4 first (he started on hole No. 2 in the shotgun format) to join Joaquín Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau as the only LIV players to shoot under 60 since the breakaway circuit began in 2022.

Niemann had a 59 at Mayakoba in 2024. DeChambeau fired a 58 at Greenbrier in 2023. Both also came in at 12 under; neither had a double bogey.

"Amazing round," Munoz said. "I started par-par-birdie, feeling like normal, just try and go low. And then that double hits me, and I just kind of stayed positive. Made a couple birdies, and tried to make a run, and we made eight straight. And when I look, I got cameras on top of me, and I kind of make the math and it's possible, you just got to birdie out. And I made a great putt on 17 and 18 to keep it going and then a great wedge shot here on 1 to finish it up."

Of the 15 sub-60 rounds in PGA Tour history, none has featured a double bogey. Same for the Korn Ferry Tour, which has had 15 sub-60 rounds.

Muñoz is seventh in the LIV player standings this season. The individual champion will be crowned this weekend.

Muñoz, Jon Rahm and Carlos Ortiz are the only players in the top 10 without wins this year.