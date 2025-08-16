Bryson DeChambeau explains to Pat McAfee why he's so invested in inspiring young fans to be fit and to play golf. (1:08)

DeChambeau tells McAfee how he is trying to grow the game of golf (1:08)

Open Extended Reactions

Bryson DeChambeau said he'd love to tee it up with the rest of his Ryder Cup teammates when they play a PGA Tour event next month in preparation for their battle against Team Europe at Bethpage Black in late September.

One problem: The PGA Tour as of now won't let it happen.

As a LIV Golf player, DeChambeau remains ineligible to play a PGA Tour event, which would prevent him from taking part in the Procore Championship in Napa, California, an event two weeks before the Ryder Cup that U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has said he hopes American players will compete in to keep their games sharp.

"That's up to the tour and their decision to make," DeChambeau told Sports Illustrated on Friday at the LIV Golf Indianapolis event. "It's on them if they don't let us become together as a team and play."

DeChambeau said LIV would be OK with it.

"Yeah, it's a scenario that's unfortunate, and I wish it was different, but LIV's willing to let me play," he told SI.

Bradley previously said DeChambeau will be on the team. The two-time U.S. Open champion is currently fifth in the Ryder Cup standings, a virtual lock to be one of the U.S.' six automatic qualifiers when they're announced after this week's BMW Championship. Bradley will make six captain's choices Aug. 27, three days after the Tour Championship at East Lake; a second LIV player being on the U.S. team is unlikely.

The Americans are trying to rebound from a lopsided loss to Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy. The majority of the U.S. team didn't play competitively between the Tour Championship and the Ryder Cup that year -- a four-plus-week stretch - and some pointed at that for a reason in its struggles.