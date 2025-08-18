Open Extended Reactions

The second TGL season will tee off Dec. 28 with a rematch of last year's championship series between Atlanta Drive GC and New York GC at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The season-opening match will be broadcast by ABC at 3 p.m. ET. The tech-infused golf league, fronted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, said a full schedule will be released this fall.

In the inaugural season, Atlanta Drive won the first two matches in a best-of-three series to claim the SoFi Cup. In the clinching match, Atlanta rallied from a 3-0 deficit after 11 holes and won 4-3 to capture the title.

"TGL presented by SoFi's inaugural season exceeded all expectations, and Season 2 begins with TGL's first-ever match on ABC -- a rematch of last season's Finals between Atlanta and New York," Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports and TGL, said in a statement. "This offseason we've been focused on elevating the fan experience and are eager to welcome fans and teams back to SoFi Center in December."

Along with Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover competed for Atlanta Drive GC, whose ownership group includes Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

New York GC was led by two-time major champion Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young. The second season will include the six original teams: Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links GC, Los Angeles Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club were the others.

In May, the league announced that the Motor City Golf Club, representing Detroit, would be its first expansion franchise in 2027. The league is also exploring expansion opportunities in Chicago, Dallas and other cities.