How to watch 2025 PGA Tour Championship: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

Fresh off winning his fifth PGA Tour title of the year at the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler leads the 30 players remaining in the 2025 FedEx Cup playoffs with this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Scheffler enters the third and final playoff event with a chance to become the first repeat FedEx Cup champion in the series that began in 2007.

All 30 players at East Lake are in contention for the $10 million first-place check. The field includes Harry Hall, the only golfer who played his way into the top 30 on Sunday in the final round of the BMW Championship.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Tour Championship?

It runs Thursday, Aug. 21, through Sunday, Aug. 24.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, Aug. 21

First-round coverage begins at 11 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 22

Second-round coverage begins at 11:15 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 23

Third-round coverage begins at noon.

Sunday, Aug. 24

Fourth-round coverage begins at 10:15 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

In addition to reigning FedEx Cup champion Scheffler, fans can check out:

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules, rankings and more.