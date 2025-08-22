Open Extended Reactions

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Annika Sorenstam shot a 3-under 70 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women's Open at San Diego Country Club.

Sorenstam won the tournament in 2021 after winning U.S. Women's Open titles in 1995, '96 and 2006. The 54-year-old Swede won 72 times on the LPGA Tour.

"I'm very pleased with the first round," Sorenstam said. "I felt pretty solid from tee to green. I think I ended up in some good approach shots on the right side of the flag, which is very helpful on this course."

Moira Dunn-Bohls was a stroke back with amateur Lara Tennant and 72-year-old Barb Moxness, who bettered her age. Trish Johnson, the 2023 champion, was another stroke back at 72 with Corina Kelepouris.

Karrie Webb had a 73 in her first career round in the event.

"All the nerves and anxiousness were definitely there, and it's sort of a course where I don't know if you ever really feel comfortable," the 50-year-old Webb said.

Juli Inkster had a 75. She made a 50-foot eagle putt on her first hole, the par-5 10th.