PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Bryson DeChambeau made an 8-foot birdie putt on his final hole Saturday to beat Talor Gooch and send his Crushers team into the LIV Golf League final against Jon Rahm's team and the Stinger squad from South Africa.

Rahm, whose Legion XIII narrowly got out of the quarterfinals despite his singles loss to Adrian Meronk, defeated Phil Mickelson and Legion XIII won the foursomes match to eliminate the HyFlyers.

Crushers got the other point it needed from Paul Casey and Charles Howell III making two birdies on the last three holes for a 2-up win in foursomes. Brooks Koepka got the only point for Smash by beating Anirban Lahiri. That put the pressure on DeChambeau, who was all square with Gooch until winning with a birdie.

Legion XIII had four team wins and Crushers had three as they were Nos. 1 and 2 in the team standings this year.

They will be joined in the Sunday final by Stinger, which was No. 7 in the regular-season standings but took down Sergio Garcia's team in the quarterfinals and beat Joaquín Niemann and his Torque team in the semifinals.

Sunday shifts from match play - two singles and a foursomes match - to stroke play in which the scores of all four players will count. The other teams play for various positions.

Crushers won the team title two years ago.