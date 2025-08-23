Open Extended Reactions

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Becky Morgan of Wales birdied the par-4 18th hole for an even-par 73 and a share of the third-round lead Saturday in the U.S. Senior Women's Open with Corina Kelepouris of Canada and Maria McBride of Sweden.

Kelepouris and McBride each shot 72 at San Diego Country Club to match second-round leader Morgan at 4-under 215. Morgan is making her first start in the event after turning 50 in September.

Liselotte Neumann and Ashli Bunch were the only other players under par, each shooting 74 to finish at 1 under.

Juli Inkster (72) was 1 over with Trish Johnson (73) and Leta Lindley (74).

Barb Moxness, at 72 the oldest player in the field, broke her age for the second time this week, shooting a 71. She was tied for ninth at 2 over.

First-round leader Annika Sorenstam was 4 over after a 75.