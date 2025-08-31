Open Extended Reactions

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland -- Thriston Lawrence of South Africa recovered from making bogey on his first three holes to shoot a 4-under 66 and win the European Masters in Switzerland on Sunday for his fifth title on the European tour.

Lawrence won by two strokes over Matt Wallace (67), Sami Välimäki (65) and Rasmus Højgaard (62).

Matt Fitzpatrick, who is hoping to secure a captain's pick from Luke Donald on Monday to get into Europe's Ryder Cup team alongside Højgaard, was alone in fifth place, one shot further back after a 67.

The No. 94-ranked Lawrence steadied himself after a sloppy start, holing an eagle putt from 20 feet at the par-4 sixth hole after driving the green and then making five birdies at picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

His most recent title was at the BMW International Open in June 2023.